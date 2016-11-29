Dining events: Sqirl at Shaya, Josephine Estelle’s Feast of the Seven Fishes

click to enlarge
Chefs Kevin Nashan (top left), Ryan Pruitt (center left), Mike Lata (bottom left), Stephen Stryjewski (top right), and Chris Hastings (center right) will join Josephine Estelle chefs Andy Ticer and Michael Hudman (bottom right) for a Feast of the Seven Fishes dinner on Dec. 6.
Jessica Koslow, owner and chef of the buzzy Los Angeles restaurant Sqirl,
is teaming up with New Orleans’ Alon Shaya for a one-night cocktail and book release party on Dec. 2.
Koslow began selling her sought-after jams and preserves at a tiny 800-square-foot space, which soon blossomed into one of the city’s most popular eateries, featuring a very L.A.-driven menu (think jam-draped toasts, brown rice bowls steeped in almond milk, and buckwheat pancakes with cacao nib and coconut).
In celebration of her new cookbook Everything I Want to Eat: Sqirl and the New California Cooking
, Koslow and Shaya designed a menu that features signature dishes from the book as well as collaborations from both chefs.
Not surprisingly, there’s an avocado toast on the menu — topped with pickled carrots and a sumac-za’atar mix. There also are “flaky-ass biscuits” served with labneh butter, kohlrabi tzatziki, served with roasted purple sweet potatoes, a squid toast topped with slow-roasted tomatoes and preserved lemon aioli, and the “Shayirl” breakfast pita: stuffed with short ribs, a veggie frittata and “all the fixins.” Desert includes “powerballs,” made with dates and coconut, and ricotta toast topped with a raspberry-cardamom jam, among others.
Tickets for the event, which runs from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. and takes place at the upstairs private space at Shaya’s Magazine Street restaurant
(4213 Magazine St., 504-891-4213), are $120 without a cookbook and $150 with a book (Koslow will be available to sign books at the party). For more information, or to reserve a spot at the event, click here.
On Dec. 6, Josephine Estelle
(600 Carondelet St., 504-930-3070) is hosting a special coursed dinner to celebrate the Italian-American tradition Feast of the Seven Fishes at the downtown Carondelet Street restaurant.
Josephine Estelle chefs Andy Ticer and Michael Hudman will be joined by five additional guest chefs at the event, including Kevin Nashan (Peacemaker Lobster & Crab Co
., St. Louis), Peche’s
Ryan Pruitt and Stephen Stryjewski, Mike Lata (The Ordinary
, Charleston) and Chris Hastings (Hot and Hot Fish Club,
Birmingham).
The dinner, which is $125 per person, includes a cocktail hour at 6 p.m. with snacks, five courses, a dessert, and wine pairings.
For tickets to the event, call the restaurant at (504) 930-3070.