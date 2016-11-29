Best of New Orleans Icon Twitter Facebook RSS

Tuesday, November 29, 2016

Books / Mitch Landrieu / New Orleans Life

Mid-City Library to open at new Canal Street location Dec. 5

Posted By on Tue, Nov 29, 2016 at 4:06 PM

click to enlarge The Automotive Life Insurance Building on Canal Street, which will reopen as the Mid-City branch of the New Orleans Public Library Dec. 5. - KEVIN ALLMAN
  • KEVIN ALLMAN
  • The Automotive Life Insurance Building on Canal Street, which will reopen as the Mid-City branch of the New Orleans Public Library Dec. 5.

The Mid-City branch of the New Orleans Public Library, which closed its location in the American Can building Oct. 22, will reopen Dec. 5 in its new home — the Automotive Life Insurance building at 4140 Canal Street. Mayor Mitch Landrieu will attend the opening in the new branch, according to a memo from New Orleans City Librarian Charles Brown.

In a May memo announcing the move, Brown said the new library will include a larger children's room, "a dedicated teen space" and a Spanish-language collection, along with community meeting spaces. The second floor will house library offices.

The 1963 modernist building, which features a marble-and-glass facade and terrazzo flooring, was designed by Curtis & Davis Architects (who went on to design the New Orleans Rivergate), It was designated a city historic landmark by the New Orleans Historic District Landmarks Commission in 2010.

To view a gallery of the building, click here.


