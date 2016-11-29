National Board of Review kicks off movie awards season, honoring Manchester by the Sea and Moonlight



Casey Affleck in Manchester by the Sea

The movie awards season — which won't end until the Oscars ceremony on Feb. 26 — began today with National Board of Review's picks for the best of the year. Kenneth Lonergan's moving character study Manchester by the Sea was named Best Film, also earning awards for Best Actor (Casey Affleck) and Best Original Screenplay (Lonergan). Moonlight won Best Director (Barry Jenkins) and Best Supporting Actress (Naomie Harris). Amy Adams won Best Actress for Arrival.

See the full list of award-winners here. Manchester by the Sea opens in New Orleans on Dec. 9. Look for our review of the film in next week's issue of Gambit.