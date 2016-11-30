Best of New Orleans Icon Twitter Facebook RSS

Wednesday, November 30, 2016

Hansen’s Sno-Bliz to open December 16-18

Hansen's Sno-Bliz will open for three days this holiday season, from Dec. 16-18.
  • COURTESY HANSEN'S SNO-BLIZ/FACEBOOK
  • Hansen's Sno-Bliz will open for three days this holiday season, from Dec. 16-18.


Though the weather might indicate otherwise, it’s about to get a bit chillier when snowball favorite Hansen’s Sno-Bliz ( 4801 Tchoupitoulas St., 504-891-9788) opens for a surprise three-day holiday special next month.

The popular snowball shop made the announcement Tuesday, Nov. 29, on social media. The shop will sell specialty snowballs Dec. 16 to Dec. 18. The Uptown mainstay, which typically adherers to time-honored seasonal openings from spring to late summer, closed its doors at the end of its 77th season on Oct. 1 after serving lines that wrapped around the block.

No word yet on what holiday snowball flavors might be in store, or whether the shop will adhere to their regular store hours during the special opening.

For more information, visit the shop’s Facebook page here.




