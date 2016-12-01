Chalmette Movies presents month-long Buster Keaton classic film series

Chalmette Movies (8700 West Judge Perez Drive) will present four newly restored comedy classics by the great Buster Keaton on four weekends starting this Sunday, December 4. All Sunday screenings begin at 2:30 p.m., with encore screenings the following Monday at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for the Sunday screenings are $7; Monday night screenings are $9 and $7 for kids and seniors. Here's the schedule:
Dec. 4-5 — The General
Dec. 11-12 — Steamboat Bill, Jr.
Dec. 18- 19 — College
Jan. 8-9 — Three Ages
