Thursday, December 1, 2016

Film/DVD

Chalmette Movies presents month-long Buster Keaton classic film series

Posted By on Thu, Dec 1, 2016 at 9:02 AM

Buster Keaton in The General
  Buster Keaton in The General

Chalmette Movies (8700 West Judge Perez Drive) will present four newly restored comedy classics by the great Buster Keaton on four weekends starting this Sunday, December 4. All Sunday screenings begin at 2:30 p.m., with encore screenings the following Monday at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for the Sunday screenings are $7; Monday night screenings are $9 and $7 for kids and seniors. Here's the schedule:

Dec. 4-5 — The General

Dec. 11-12 — Steamboat Bill, Jr.

Dec. 18- 19 — College

Jan. 8-9 — Three Ages


More info here.

