Freret Beer Room opens Uptown

Freret Beer Room
HELEN FREUND
Freret Beer Room is now open at 5018 Freret Street.
(5018 Freret St., 504-298-7468) is now open. The beer-focused
restaurant from owner Eli Gay opened Wednesday, Nov. 30, but there’s no booze for the time being, pending alcohol permits. The casual eatery is built around the concept of beer education and beer pairings.
Chef Charles Vincent formerly worked at Emeril’s Delmonico and La Petite Grocery. The opening menu includes beef carpaccio, a fall vegetable salad with toasted pipits, shaved pecorino and satsuma vinaigrette, and tomato-braised meatballs with polenta and arugula. Prince Edward Island mussels are served with smoked oyster and tomato aioli. The “beer room gumbo” features roasted chicken, okra and andouille served with potato salad. Entrees include pan-roasted Gulf fish, chicken confit served with popcorn rice, a soft-boiled egg, pickles and vegetables, and a grilled Two Run Farms pork chop with lentils, turnips and kale.
The list of beers on tap features domestic and imported brews, including a Weihenstephaner Hefeweizen, NOLA Brewing Company’s Irish Channel Stout and Tart of Steel, New Belgium’s Accumulation White IPA and Bell’s Best Brown Ale, among others.
Freret Beer Room is open for dinner Monday and Wednesday through Sunday and brunch is served on Saturday and Sunday. For more information, visit the restaurant's website, here.