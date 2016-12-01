Best of New Orleans Icon Twitter Facebook RSS

Thursday, December 1, 2016

Miranda Lambert, Blake Shelton, Brooks & Dunn headline Bayou Country Superfest in Dome

Posted By on Thu, Dec 1, 2016 at 11:12 AM

Miranda Lambert, Blake Shelton, Brooks & Dunn and Rascal Flatts will headline the 2017 Bayou Country Superfest, which moves from Baton Rouge to the Superdome for for Memorial Day Weekend, May 26-28, 2017.

The country music festival's Saturday lineup features Lambert, Brooks & Dunn, Rascal Flatts, Brett Eldridge, Jon Pardi and Chris Lane. Sunday includes Shelton, Thomas Rhett, Hank Williams Jr., Old Dominion, Dan + Shay and Maddie & Tae. There is a free Friday night concert in Champions Square with music by Easton Corbin, Eric Paslay and Dylan Scott.

Two-day ticket packages go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 8 via the festival website, ticketmaster and the Smoothie King Center box office. Two-day packages range from $45-$200 per day, and VIP packages start at $549.

Festival Productions Inc., the producer of the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, created Bayou Country Superfest in 2010 at Baton Rouge's Tiger Stadium. The festival moves to New Orleans due to scheduled renovations at Tiger Stadium.

Lambert also performs at Buckeye Country Superfest in Ohio in June, along with Kenny Chesney, Keith Urban and the Zac Brown Band.

