Friday, December 2, 2016

Books roundup: Five book-related events in December in New Orleans

Posted By on Fri, Dec 2, 2016 at 9:00 AM

Between awkward office Christmas parties, family members with questionable politics and hot chocolate with too many/not enough marshmallows, the holidays can be a trying time of year. Find solace at one of these (mostly) non-Christmas-related book parties.

  • •   Dec. 2: Paula Mejia. At Euclid Records, the music journalist chats about Psychocandy, her book-length discussion of the Jesus and Mary Chain album of the same name. (Check out Gambit's in-depth discussion with the writer for background.) 5 p.m.

  • •   Dec. 8: Best Food Writing 2016. Stephanie Jane Carter moderates a Garden District Book Shop discussion with anthology contributors Pableaux Johnson, James Nolan, Brett Martin and L. Kasimu Harris. 6 p.m.

  • •   Dec. 10: New Orleans Bookfair. The alternative publication fair's 15th year features independent authors, publishers and zinesters selling their works. There are panels and readings — potentially inside a bus or bus-like vehicle — and kids are welcome at the event on Clouet Gardens' grounds. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

  • •   Dec. 14: Frank Perez. Metairie's East Bank Regional Library and Tennessee Williams/New Orleans Literary Festival host one of the editors of My Gay New Orleans, a new essay anthology about LGBT life in the city. 7 p.m.

  • •   Dec. 17: Jolly Winter Fest. A week of family-friendly holiday events at Algiers Regional Library culminates in a visit from Papa Noel, who reads Cajun Christmas stories to kids and grown-ups. There are charades and hot chocolate. 2 p.m.

