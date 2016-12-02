Restaurant news for Piccola Gelateria, Cafe Anglais and more

click to enlarge
Piccola Gelateria
-
COURTESY PICCOLA GELATERIA
-
Piccola Gelateria, a cafe specializing in Italian coffee drinks and gelato, is now open on Freret Street.
(4525 Freret St., 954-618-8141), a gelato-focused cafe, is now open. Owners Ria and Ross Turnbull began a soft opening Nov. 17 and host a grand opening celebration from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. tonight (Dec. 2).
The cafe specializes in Italian coffee drinks and gelato, with 18 house-made flavors, many of which will change seasonally. Ross Turnbull makes the small-batch gelato in-house daily. There are traditional flavors such as vanilla, chocolate and Nutella and daily creations from a rotating list, including pomegranate sorbet, pistachio, sea-salted caramel, lemon mint, tiramisu and nougat.
The opening menu also includes snacks, such as Italian piadina, or
flatbreads topped with savory items including prosciutto, stracchino
cheese, arugula and tomatoes. A breakfast version features eggs, rosemary ham, stracchino
, tomatoes and arugula. The owners plan to add sweet and savory crepes to the menu.
Piccola Gelateria is open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday and Tuesday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday. For more information, visit the cafe’s Facebook page here.
•
Mid-City comfort food favorite Neyow’s Creole Cafe (3332 Bienville St., 504-827-5474) moved to a new building around the corner from its former location. The much larger spot features new amenities including a long bar, floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking Bienville Street and a patio. Much of the Creole-Southern comfort food menu remains the same, but additions include barbecued shrimp and desserts, such as mini praline cakes.
The restaurant is open for lunch and dinner Monday through Saturday.
click to enlarge
• Legacy Kitchen’s Steak + Chop
(91 West Bank Expressway, 504-513-2606) opened Nov. 28 in Gretna. The steakhouse comes from the Good Company Food Group, which also owns the New Orleans Hamburger & Seafood Co. restaurants.
The restaurant’s menu features a pecan-crusted filet, a "lobster chop" appetizer and turtle soup.
The group’s expanding restaurant portfolio includes Legacy Kitchen locations on Tchoupitoulas Street and Veterans Memorial Boulevard in Metairie, and a soon to open new concept, Oyster Counter + Tap Room and a New Orleans Coffee & Beignets, both inside the Renaissance New Orleans Pere Marquette Hotel.
Legacy Kitchen’s Steak + Chop is open for lunch and dinner daily. For more information, visit the company’s website here.
•
Cafe Anglais, a cafe inside the Windsor Court Hotel
(300 Gravier St., 504-523-6000), is now open. The new cafe is part of a recent $22 million dollar renovation at the luxury hotel, which also includes a new lobby cocktail bar and a spa.
The grab-and-go cafe serves French Truck Coffee and light fare and snacks, including a Mediterranean salad with lemon and dill, a quinoa salad with citrus vinaigrette, a chicken salad pita, a prime rib focaccia sandwich and a ham and Swiss cheese croissant. Confections and desserts from hotel pastry chef Shun Li include muffins, Danish pastries, a chocolate pot de creme, yuzu tarts and vanilla panna cotta, among others.
In addition to locally made soft drinks (Fest Cola, Big Easy Bucha) the cafe serves beer and screw-top half-bottles of wine.
Cafe Anglais is open 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday to Saturday.