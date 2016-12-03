Second line Sunday: Dumaine Street Gang and Westbank Steppers parades

Red Cotton

Dumaine St. Gang King 2011 Henry James

DUMAINE STREET GANG S&P CLUB 19TH ANNUAL PARADE

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 4, 2016 12-4pm







Featuring: Dumaine Street Ladies Trolley Division, On More Time S&P Club, Young Rollers S&P Club, TBC, All Stars and Da Truth brass bands



(route details below)



Start: Treme Center, N. Villere and St. Philip. Up N. Villere to Dumaine St. Right on Dumaine. "Saluting Our Past" Continue on Dumaine to N. Claiborne. Left on Claiborne to Orleans Ave. Right on Orleans.

Stop: Ooh Poo Pah Doo, 1933 Orleans Ave. (Old & Nu Style S&P Club). Continue on Orleans to N. Broad St. Right on Broad.

Stop: Impressive Barber Shop, 902 Broad St. (Family Ties). Continue on Broad St. to Ursulines Ave. Right on Ursulines to N. Claiborne Ave. (Sudan S&P Club). Left on Claiborne to Esplanade Ave. Right on Esplanade to N. Rampart St. Left on Rampart and left on St. Bernard Ave.

Stop: Ray's on the Avenue, 1131 St. Bernard Ave. (Undefeated Ladies & Gents). Continue on St. Bernard to N. Galvez. Right on Galvez to Aubry. Left on Aubry.

Stop: Seal's Class Act (Seal's Outreach and Nine Times clubs). Left on St. Bernard. Continue on St. Bernard to N. Claiborne Ave. Right on Claiborne to St. Philip St. Left on St. Philip.



Disband: N. Villere St. and St. Philip St.

King's After Party - Hank's, 1443 N. Robertson St.

Queen's After Party - Josie's Playhouse, 1939 Lapeyrouse





****************************************************************************************

THE WESTBANK STEPPERS 27TH ANNUAL PARADE

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 4, 2016 12-4pm



featuring Da Soujiers Brass Band





"Harambee!" (Let's Roll Together)



Start: Fischer Community Center, 1400 Semmes St. Go down Semmes to L.B. Landry. Left on Landry. Down Landry to Ptolemy.

Stop: 1335 Ptolemy and Leboeuf. Down Leboeuf to Socrates. Right on Socrates to Hendee. Right on Hendee. Down Hendee to Lawrence. Left on Lawrence.

Stop: 1715 Lawrence. Proceed down Lawrence to Summer. Left on Summer. Down Summer to Newton. Left on Newton.

Stop: The Perfect Cut, 1705 Newton. Proceed to Whitney. Right on Whitney to Opelousas. Left on Opelousas to Leboeuf. Left on Leboeuf. Down Leboeuf to Newton. Left on Newton. Down Newton to L.B. Landry. Right on L.B. Landry.

Stop: The Free Riders, 1115 L.B. Landry. Proceed on Landry to Lamarque. Down Lamarque.

Stop: Shela's Fantasy, 1300 Nunez St. Proceed to Socrates. Right on Socrates. Down Socrates to Teche. Right on Teche. Proceed down Teche.

Stop: Something to Talk About, 1016 Teche. Down Teche to Newton. Right on Newton.

Disband: Manicure Records, 1510 Newton. Home of the Westbank Steppers!!

Our King Joe Blakk & Special Guests

Our Past Queen Tasha of 2016







