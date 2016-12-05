Best of New Orleans Icon Twitter Facebook RSS

Monday, December 5, 2016

Bryan Ferry to perform in New Orleans in 2017

Posted By on Mon, Dec 5, 2016 at 10:25 AM

Before he returns to Europe to continue a 2017 world tour, Bryan Ferry will headline several U.S. shows, including a stop in New Orleans in March. Ferry performs Thursday, March 16 at the Saenger Theatre.

Ferry — the crooning vibrato in front of Roxy Music and over a dozen solo albums — released his fifteenth LP, Avonmore, in 2014, featuring Johnny Marr, Nile Rodgers and electronic producer Todd Terje, among others, extending Ferry's sophisticated pop legacy from the gorgeous renderings of his 1973 debut These Foolish Things to his modern-minded compositions.

Tickets are $39-$90 and go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 9 via Ticketmaster and the Saenger box office (1111 Canal St., 800-745-3000).

