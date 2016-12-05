Ruby Slipper Cafe to open Uptown, short-lived Brick and Spoon closes

click to enlarge
The Ruby Slipper Cafe will open a fifth New Orleans location at 2802 Magazine St. in January 2017.
Regional breakfast franchise Brick and Spoon
closed its Magazine Street location last week, but another popular breakfast and brunch spot has quickly jumped on the spot. Ruby Slipper Caf
e will open its fifth New Orleans location at 2802 Magazine St. in January, the restaurant’s owners announced Monday, Dec. 5. The company also has two out-of-state locations in Orange Beach and Pensacola, Florida.
“We are excited that our Ruby Slipper family has the opportunity to expand within our home city of New Orleans” owner Jennifer Weishaupt said in a prepared statement. “We’ve had our eye on opening a location Uptown for years and this location off the corner at Washington and Magazine Street seems like the perfect spot. We look forward to sharing our own brand of Southern charm with another New Orleans neighborhood for many years to come."
The Southern-inspired breakfast and lunch menu includes biscuits, sandwiches and egg dishes, including the signature eggs cochon and shrimp Cortez.
The cafe will be open 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. For more information, visit the restaurant’s website at www.therubyslippercafe.net.
No word yet on what prompted the Brick and Spoon shutter, which opened in late February 2016 and announced its closing with a post on its Facebook page (which has since been removed) and a sign on the restaurant's front door. The company opened its first location in Lafayette in 2013 and currently has one location in Louisiana and another in Alabama.