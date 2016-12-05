Best of New Orleans Icon Twitter Facebook RSS

The Latest

Archives | RSS

Monday, December 5, 2016

Music & Nightlife

Stevie Nicks, The Pretenders plan March 2017 show at Smoothie King Center

Posted By on Mon, Dec 5, 2016 at 9:36 AM

click to enlarge Stevie Nicks performs March 15 at the Smoothie King Center. - KRISTIN BURNS
  • KRISTIN BURNS
  • Stevie Nicks performs March 15 at the Smoothie King Center.

Top-hatted, cape-wearing singer-songwriter Stevie Nicks (Fleetwood Mac, Buckingham-Nicks, witches) extends her 2016 tour with The Pretenders into 2017 with 20 new dates. The Pretenders will open for Nicks Wednesday, March 15 at the Smoothie King Center.

Her tour follows 2014's revisiting of older demos on a well-received eighth studio album, 24 Karat Gold: Songs from the Vault. The Pretenders' Chrissie Hynde (with producer Dan Auerbach) helmed a 2016 release with Alone, the band's first in nearly a decade.

Tickets go on sale Monday, Dec. 12. American Express card holders can access tickets beginning 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7 via LiveNation.

Tags: , ,

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Related Locations

  |  

Speaking of Stevie Nicks, The Pretenders

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Latest in The Latest

More by Alex Woodward

Calendar

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Bars
Submit an event Jump to date

About Gambit

Cover of this issue of Gambit

Coming to New Orleans?

Art

© 2016 Gambit
Powered by Foundation