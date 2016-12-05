Stevie Nicks, The Pretenders plan March 2017 show at Smoothie King Center

Stevie Nicks performs March 15 at the Smoothie King Center.
Top-hatted, cape-wearing singer-songwriter Stevie Nicks (Fleetwood Mac, Buckingham-Nicks, witches) extends her 2016 tour with The Pretenders into 2017 with 20 new dates. The Pretenders will open for Nicks Wednesday, March 15 at the Smoothie King Center.
Her tour follows 2014's revisiting of older demos on a well-received eighth studio album, 24 Karat Gold: Songs from the Vault. The Pretenders'Chrissie Hynde (with producer Dan Auerbach) helmed a 2016 release with Alone, the band's first in nearly a decade.
Tickets go on sale Monday, Dec. 12. American Express card holders can access tickets beginning 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7 via LiveNation.