2017 Buku lineup announced: deadmau5, Travis Scott, Young Thug and more

RICHARD MARTIN
Young Thug returns to New Orleans for the 2017 Buku Music + Art Project.
Rappers Travis Scott, Young Thug, 21 Savage
and Vince Staples
lead a lineup with electronic powerhouses deadmau5
and Zeds Dead
for the sixth annual Buku Music + Art Project. Returning March 10-11, 2017 at Mardi Gras World, the festival's initial lineup also includes Lil Dicky, Lil Yachty, Zhu, Tycho, Sleigh Bells, Washed Out, TroyBoi, Thundercat
and Clams Casino
, among more than a dozen other performers spanning electronic producers, dance DJs, R&B and hip-hop artists and rock bands. The festival also will announce more artists on the bill next year.
deadmau5's booking follows his recent self-described "rushed" genre blender of a seventh album, W:/2016ALBUM/
, and the festival — continuing its tradition of putting up zeitgeist-y hip-hop artists — doubles down with rap contortionist Young Thug, acclaimed rappers Travis Scott and Vince Staples, and eccentric XXL Freshmen
Lil Yachty and Lil Dicky.
New Orleans artists on the bill include R&B's Ambre, producer AF THE NAYSAYER, guitar-and-drum duo Caddywhompus, and a back to back set from DJs Musa and Otto. Solange’s Saint Heron and DJ outfit DOHM Collective will host two local showcases.
General admission two-day passes are $189.99 and go on sale 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 8. There also are VIP and other ticket packages
. A
portion of proceeds benefit Upbeat Academy; the festival raised more than $17,000 in 2016.
See the full lineup below.
Initial lineup:
deadmau5
Travis Scott
Zeds Dead
Young Thug
ZHU
Tycho
Jauz
21 Savage
Sleigh Bells
Vince Staples
Nina Kraviz
Lil Dicky
TroyBoi
Lil Yachty
Washed Out
Malaa
Slushii
Ghastly B2B Herobust
Alina Baraz
Thundercat
Lido
Clams Casino
Rezz
$uicideboy$
The Floozies
Car Seat Headrest
Big Wild
Aminé
Shiba San B2B Justin Jay
San Holo
Opiuo
Lane 8
Sophie
Nora En Pure
Minnesota B2B Space Jesus
Kaiydo
Whethan
Oshi
Ambré
AF THE NAYSAYER
Caddywhompus
Boogie T.
Musa B2B Otto
sfam
Lleauna
Ekali
On the VIP S.S. BUKU:
Ganja White Night
Chet Porter
Andrew Luce
Pusher
STéLOUSE
with local showcases from:
Saint Heron
DOHM Collective