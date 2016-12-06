Brewsday Tuesday: Bayou Teche expansion and collaboration with Lost Bayou Ramblers

click to enlarge
Bayou Teche Brewing
Nora McGunnigle
Bayou Teche Brewing is growing.
(1106 Bushville Highway, Arnaudville, 337-754-5122) has much to celebrate this holiday season, including a new collaboration with Grammy-winning Cajun band Lost Bayou Ramblers
, an expansion in production and capacity and a new flagship IPA.
Bayou Teche has collaborated with the Lost Bayou Ramblers since the brewery supplied the band with beer during recording sessions of Mammoth Waltz
in 2010. The band’s new single, "Aloha Golden Meadow," inspired by Hawaiian steel guitar sounds, is featured in the band's first music video. Bayou Teche is brewing Aloha Golden Meadow, which will be available on draft and 22-ounce bottles.
Aloha Golden Meadow is brewed with both French saison and French cider yeasts, giving the farmhouse style ale complexity flavors, and uses pineapple, blueberry and lime juices.
There are instructions on each bottle of Aloha Golden Meadow for a free download of the namesake track. Release events include a show at One Eyed Jacks
(615 Toulouse St., 504-569-8361; www.oneeyedjacks.net) Dec. 16, and at the brewery in Arnaudville on Dec. 18.
Bayou Teche is in the process of expanding its facility, increasing space for its taproom and production, which will include a new Simatec Multi-Brew brewhouse, which improves efficiency.
Swamp Thing IPA will be added to the brewery's roster of flagship beers in early January. The Mosaic and Citra hop-forward beer will be unfiltered and fermented with an ale yeast that doesn’t impart its own characteristics, allowing the hops to take center stage.
•
In other news, Wayward Owl Brewing
Company (3940 Thalia St., 504-827-1646; www.waywardowlbrewing.com) is now distributing its beers to bars and restaurants in partnership with Crescent Crown. Also, Freret Beer Room
(5018 Freret St., (504) 298-7468; freretbeerroom.com) has alcohol permits and is now serving beer. It serves lunch Saturday and Sunday and dinner Wednesday through Monday.