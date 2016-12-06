Best of New Orleans Icon Twitter Facebook RSS

Tuesday, December 6, 2016

Chris Rock announces 2017 tour, performance at Saenger Theatre

Posted By on Tue, Dec 6, 2016 at 11:06 AM

"I, Christopher Julius Rock, have an important announcement to make tonight," Rock announced Dec. 5 on Facebook Live from outside the Comedy Store in Los Angeles. "The 'Total Blackout' tour is coming to your town in 2017."

Rock's 2017 tour marks his first standup comedy tour in nine years; Netflix recently announced plans to release two stand-up specials, his first since 2008's Kill The Messenger. The first special will tape during the 2017 tour. "I haven't done it in awhile. Been a little busy," he said. "You know, writing Pootie Tang 3 and everything... But hey, it's time."

The tour begins February 2017 and spans two dozen dates, with a New Orleans show set for Saturday, March 25 at the Saenger Theatre. Tickets are $49.50-$125; presales begin 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, with ticket sales opening 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 9.

