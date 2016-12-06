Krazy Kat gets animated

One subject we didn't broach in our conversation was Krazy Kat's animated adaptations, which were of varying quality. This 1936 Krazy Kat cartoon, Li'l Aingil, is close to Herriman's spirit, but the drawing of Krazy in the title card resembles Felix the Cat more than the Krazy of the comics:
The 1962 version of Krazy was a rounder, cuter cat that was definitely female.
Krazy also had a run on American television in the early 1960s, in a series by King Features. Keeping Up With Krazy (1962) is typical of those features, with a more rounded, "cuter" Krazy (who was also definitely a female in this incarnation), along with more limited animation and a distinctly "Fifties" style: For more information on Krazy Kat, read this week's cover story.