Shovels & Rope, London Souls and Futurebirds headline Hogs for the Cause 2017

Shovels & Rope will perform at Hogs for the Cause in 2017.
The lineup also includes Chris Robinson Brotherhood, Railroad Earth, George Porter Jr. and Runnin' Pardners, Seratones, Colin Lake Band, Motel Radio, Good Enough for Good Times and New Breed Brass Band. There will be three music stages at the festival's new location, says event cofounder Becker Hall. The full lineup is below.
Hogs will feature 92 teams barbecuing, roasting whole hogs and competing for honors of best ribs, pork shoulder, whole hog, sauce and "porkpourri," a category for creative entries. Team registration was closed on the first day, after demand rose above the 85 planned spots.
After several years at New Orleans City Park's festival grounds, the event is moving to the Lakefront.
"It's hard to give up 'City Pork'" Hall says. "That was a natural. We're thinking about using 'Smoke on the water' (at the Lakefront)."
Organizers hope the new location will be less susceptible to problems from heavy rains. The festival expanded to include Friday night music events three years ago, but two of those nights have been cancelled by rain.
Hogs for the Cause raises funds to support families with children battling pediatric brain cancer. It has supported more than 400 families since its founding.
The full 2017 lineup is below:
Shovels & Rope
The London Souls
Futurbirds
Chris Robinson Brotherhood
Railroad Earth
Fruit Bats
Seratones
George Porter Jr. and Runnin' Pardners
Colin Lake Band
Motel Radio
Good Enough for Good Times
Marcus King Band
Escondido
River Whiles
Aaron Lee Tasman
Los Colognes
Naughty Professor
Los Coast
New Breed Brass Band
Caamp
Elysian Feel