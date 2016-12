The Muppet Christmas Carol

The Entergy Giant Screen Theater (1 Canal St.) presents its first-ever Holiday Film Fest starting on Dec. 8 with The Muppet Christmas Carol. Other scheduled films are Frozen, Elf and The Polar Express. Here’s the schedule:



The Muppet Christmas Carol — December 8, 9, 15, 16 and 22 at 10 a.m.

Frozen — December 10 at 4 p.m.

Elf — December 11 and 23 at 4 p.m.

The Polar Express — December 18 at 4 p.m.



