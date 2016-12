Free screenings of Ella Brennan: Commanding the Table will be presented at the Prytania Theatre (5339 Prytania St.) on Dec. 12 at 7:30 p.m. and Dec. 13 at 2:30 p.m. Director Leslie Iwerks' documentary tells the story of the influential restauranteur and force behind the original Brennan’s and Commander’s Palace restaurants. Tickets can be picked up at the Prytania Theatre box office, which is open 12-9 p.m. each day.

More info about the film is available here.