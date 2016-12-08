Thursday, December 8, 2016
PoliticoPopUp2, social/political multimedia art exhibition, opens Dec. 10
By Kat Stromquist
on Thu, Dec 8, 2016 at 12:09 PM
Kim Coleman
Catalyst Collective
's PoliticoPopUp series returns to New Orleans Art Center for a weeklong exhibition (Dec. 10-18) of political art in different mediums. The show features photography, painting, sculpture, printmaking, video and more by 40 artists, many of whom struggle to show their work due to its provocative social or political commentary.
At the opening and closing events for the exhibit, there's live music by ZenBeatz and Tranche and a poetry reading by well-known Jewish-American poet Rodger Kamenetz
(The Jew in the Lotus, The Lowercase Jew
).
Opening and closing parties take place 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sat., Dec. 10 and Sat., Dec. 17. This is the show's second year.
