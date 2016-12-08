Best of New Orleans Icon Twitter Facebook RSS

Thursday, December 8, 2016

The Grocery on St. Charles Avenue to close

Posted By on Thu, Dec 8, 2016 at 2:39 PM

click to enlarge Uptown sandwich and po-boy shop The Grocery will close Sunday, Dec. 11. - COURTESY THE GROCERY/FACEBOOK
  • COURTESY THE GROCERY/FACEBOOK
  • Uptown sandwich and po-boy shop The Grocery will close Sunday, Dec. 11.

St. Charles Avenue po-boy and sandwich shop The Grocery (2854 St. Charles Ave., 504-895-952) is closing. The last day of business for the spot is Sunday, Dec. 11, according to a post on the store's Facebook page.

French Truck Coffee proprietor Geoffrey Meeker took over ownership of the business in February and revamped the menu to include new breakfast items while keeping many of the shop’s signature pressed po-boys. The shop was a popular parade day stop during Carnival and had been in operation for 30 years.

Meeker said in an email that there had been "ongoing landlord disputes" and that the shop had diverted his attention from the French Truck business. No word yet what will fill the corner spot.

All items at The Grocery are buy one get one free through Sunday.

