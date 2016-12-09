Premiere: Sexy Dex and The Fresh, Plus 1 Edition

click to enlarge
From Dexter Gilmore's computer-warped vision of funk and pop future in Coldiloqs came the expanded universe of his Sexy Dex and The Fresh
. The band's world is made up of atomic dogs and purple ones, computer games and love symbols, but in that lovingly referential cosmos is an ambitious assault on the senses. Plus 1 Edition
(Community Records)
is the band's thrilling, rocket-fueled tour of what's to come. Stream it below.
The eight tracks from the band's anticipated effort follow the addictive singles "Speed Racer" and "My Bae-B," which open the album with joyous, confident abandon, giving way to basement disco ("Supremachine," "Take Me Love Me") and a frenzied, dizzying race through bubbling bass and razor wire synths ("Le Sigh"), all smashing headfirst into the slow-motion ballad "Wound."
Gilmore's harmonies with vocalist Gabrielle Washington find sweet spots in unlikely places. Versatile keyboardist Ben Buchbinder's playful synth stabs and far-out riffs send "Open Me Up" into an unpredictable, starry abyss that orbits to a panoramic "BCNU L8R." Bassist Andrew Landry and drummer Evan Cvitanovic pair seamlessly alongside Gilmore, screaming and clawing through the album's eight tracks and in perpetual motion onstage.
Here, the band reaches avant-pop perfection, a DIY achievement driven by a need to press record on a wealth of ideas, whether it's on grainy tape or in soft focus, but nothing less than a kaleidoscopic technicolor pop picture, an unabashed tribute to and in love with Prince, funk, and capital P Pop Music.
"I don't really give a shit about too much else," Gilmore told Gambit in August
. "I want it to come across well in whatever we do, but I'm going to do whatever the hell I want."
The band performs Saturday, Dec. 10 as part of Big Freedia's holiday block party
and at 10 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11 with Hildegard and The Fruit Machines at Gasa Gasa.
Plus 1 Edition is out Friday, Dec. 16 via Community Records, available on 150 limited pink cassette tapes.