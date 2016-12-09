Restaurant Rebirth team opens Galliano on Dec. 13

click to enlarge
Galliano
COURTESY RESTAURANT REBIRTH/GALLIANO
The team behind Restaurant Rebirth, including Manny Pineda and chef RIcky Cheramie, will open a second, more casual restaurant Galliano on Dec. 13.
(200 Julia St., 504-522-6863), a casual Cajun eatery from the team behind Restaurant Rebirth,
opens Tuesday, Dec. 13 in the Warehouse District.
The restaurant, which the owners are calling Rebirth’s more “rustic, casual cousin,” takes over the spot formerly occupied by chef Phillip Lopez's Root, which moved to the Lower Garden District earlier this year.
Ricky Cheramie, who is from Galliano, Louisiana and is the executive chef at Rebirth, is overseeing kitchen operations at the new restaurant. The menu focuses on casual interpretations of Cajun classics, and features dishes such as popcorn shrimp Creole, smoked duck boudin, fried catfish and something called a “fried swamp platter” that includes marinated and fried crawfish tails, alligator meat and frogs legs served with Texas toast and tartar sauce.
“It’s all food that can be found in the Bayou Lafourche region,” says General Manager Richard Pinney. “We had been wanting to do something casual for a while, so when the Root spot opened up, we just jumped on it.”
The menu also includes a list of oyster shooters and po-boys and a full bar features an exclusively local draught beer selection and “Cajun-inspired” craft cocktails, Pinney says. A wine list created by Rebirth’s general manager, Manny Pineda, features more than 40 wines available by both the glass and bottle.
Galliano will serve lunch and dinner daily. For more information, or to make reservations, visit the restaurant’s website, here
