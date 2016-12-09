Best of New Orleans Icon Twitter Facebook RSS

Friday, December 9, 2016

Second Line Sunday: New Generation SAPC and The Hot 8 Brass Band

Posted By on Fri, Dec 9, 2016 at 6:09 PM

NEW GENERATION SOCIAL & PLEASURE CLUB PARADE

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 11, 2016 12-4pm

featuring the Hot 8 Brass Band


This parade is dedicated to Tonja Hollingsworth Taylor

(route details below)

Start: A.L. Davis Park where you will see One Man Gang on Washington and LaSalle. Proceed down LaSalle to Second St. Left on Second to Magnolia.

Stop: 2623 Magnolia St. (Mrs. C) to see who's coming out of that door. Then up Magnolia to Washington Ave. Left on Washington to Dryades. Left on Dryades to Phillip St. Left on Phillip to Oretha Castle Haley Blvd. Right on O.C. Haley to Jackson Ave. Right on Jackson.

Stop: Chicken Mart where we see them Single, Single, Single Ladies. Up Jackson to Simon Bolivar. Right on Simon Bolivar to Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Left on MLK to Magnolia St.

Stop: U.N.I.T.Y. Yes, Ladies of Unity. Up MLK to S. Dorgenois. Left on Dorgenois to Washington Ave. Left on Washington.

Stop: Don't tap out, we're just stopping at Tapp's Lounge (Gail's Sweet Treats) where you can buy yourself a drink and buy the band a drink. Proceed up Washington Ave.

Disband: A.L. Davis Park




