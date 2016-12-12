Dave Chappelle and Chris Tucker to perform at the Saenger Theatre in New Orleans

click to enlarge Dave Chappelle performs Feb. 15.

Comediansandwillheadline the Saenger Theatre in 2017. The stand-up comics perform Feb. 15.Chappelle made hisdebut on the series' first episode following the 2016 presidential election, opening with a stellar, cathartic 10-minute monologue, revisiting some of his characters from his groundbreaking Comedy Central sketch seriesand reintroducing himself to a massive audience with an acclaimed, versatile performance. Chappelle also recently signed with Netflix to release three stand-up comedy specials through the streaming service in 2017.Chappelle had been largely on hiatus for a decade until 2014. That year, he performed two shows at the Saenger following a sort of last-minute announcement amid his "return" tour, which included 10 shows at Radio City Music Hall. He paced the stage, smoked, hilariously blasted people in the crowd for shooting video on their phones, and delivered a relaxed, brilliant, devastatingly funny set spanning politics, ISIS, sex, racism and police violence, admitting he had been assaulted by police in New Orleans early in his career. It was his first show in New Orleans in more than a decade; his 2004 show at the UNO Lakefront Arena landed before his departure fromTucker, meanwhile, was off the stand-up circuit for several years, but he made his return to his high-energy comedy and screen stardom in 2011, appearing in the Academy Award-nominatedin 2012, his first role following thefranchise and hit films likeand. Tickets are $59.75-$99.75 and go on sale 10 a.m. Wednesday.