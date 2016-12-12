Monday, December 12, 2016
Lionel Richie, Mariah Carey to perform in New Orleans May 2017
By Alex Woodward
on Mon, Dec 12, 2016 at 9:36 AM
Lionel Richie
Lionel Richie returns to New Orleans in 2017 with Mariah Carey.
and Mariah Carey
will hit the road on a three-month "All the Hits" tour coming to New Orleans in 2017. The performers (billed as "Lionel Richie and very special guest
Mariah Carey") headline the Smoothie King Center on May 18.
Both artists last performed in New Orleans at Essence Festival (Richie in 2014, Carey in 2016). At this year's Essence, Carey — who entered on a chaise lounge carried by several dancers and made several stops to change her outfits — had a brief setlist, but she nailed her hits with a casual, funny and weirdly cabaret-like performance.
AT&T customer presale
begins 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13. Citi cardmembers' presale
opens 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 15. General ticket sales open Saturday, Dec. 17.
