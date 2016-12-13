Best of New Orleans Icon Twitter Facebook RSS

Tuesday, December 13, 2016

Beer

Brewsday Tuesday: A Saison Named Desire and more beer news

Posted By on Tue, Dec 13, 2016 at 9:00 AM

click to enlarge Gnarly Barley owner Zac Caramonta and daughter Stevie Caramonta show off the brewery's new tanks. - GNARLY BARLEY BREWING
  • Gnarly Barley Brewing
  • Gnarly Barley owner Zac Caramonta and daughter Stevie Caramonta show off the brewery's new tanks.

Gnarly Barley Brewing Company (1709 Corbin Road, Hammond, 985-318-0723) is expanding, say founders Cari and Zac Caramonta. The brewery will double its current capacity, adding a chiller, three 60-barrel fermentation tanks and one five-barrel tank to use for experimental beers.

Also, its flagship beers, including Catahoula Common, Radical Rye PA and Korova Milk Porter, will be available in cans. Gnarly Barley’ holds a “canning party” at the brewery at noon Feb. 4. Cari says the event will have a “Gnar-B-Gras” theme, with purple, gold and green T-shirts, glasses and koozies for sale.

“We will have Louisiana food, live Louisiana music and specialty beers available,” Cari says. “It will also be the first opportunity for people to buy freshly packaged Gnarly Barley in cans.”

Canned beers should hit stores before Carnival parades begin.

Second Line Brewing (433 N Bernadotte St., 504-248-8979) crowdsourced the name of its newest large-scale production beer, a blood orange saison style that initially was available only in the taproom. The popularity of the pilot batch spurred the brewing team to expand its production.

Over two weeks, 200 prospective names were submitted via social media. The only requirement was that the name reflect New Orleans history. After the final stage, which included customers' votes, the Tennessee Williams-inspired “A Saison Named Desire" won.

A Saison Named Desire will be available at the brewery in late December and eventually will be sold in six-packs.

