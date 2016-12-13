Best of New Orleans Icon Twitter Facebook RSS

Tuesday, December 13, 2016

Restaurant closures: Tony Angello’s and Chef Scott’s Creole BBQ

Posted By on Tue, Dec 13, 2016 at 2:07 PM

click to enlarge Mid-City barbecue spot Chef Scott's Creole BBQ has closed. - COURTESY CHEF SCOTT/FACEBOOK
  • COURTESY CHEF SCOTT/FACEBOOK
  • Mid-City barbecue spot Chef Scott's Creole BBQ has closed.

After more than 40 years in business, the beloved Lakeview Italian restaurant Tony Angello’s (6262 Fleur de Lis Drive, 504-488-0888) will close, The ew Orleans Advocate reported.

The Lakeview Creole-Italian mainstay, which opened in 1972 and was best known for the multi-course “feed me” menu, will close Dec. 24, the report said.

Rumors that the restaurant would close have been circling since proprietor Anthony “Tony” Angello died at the age of 88 last year.

A call to the restaurant was not immediately returned.
click to enlarge 1012975_935927279771835_4778935701304671522_n.jpg

Mid-City barbecue spot Chef Scott’s Creole BBQ (2660 Saint Philip St.,) has closed.

Demietriek Scott, who operated two iterations of the barbecue joint at the same location, confirmed the closure Tuesday, Dec.13.

Scott was longtime fixture working his grill at second-line parades and festivals before opening the brick-and-mortar Who Doo BBQ in 2015. He will take his barbecue show back to the road.

“We’re looking into getting a food truck and will still be selling our sauces in the future,” Scott said. Scott’s custom barbecue sauces are available at several supermarkets in the area, including Whole Foods Market.

