Tuesday, December 13, 2016

Sasheer Zamata to film stand-up performance Dec. 20 at free shows in New Orleans

Posted By on Tue, Dec 13, 2016 at 4:30 PM

Saturday Night Live's Sasheer Zamata will tape a stand-up special in New Orleans at the Civic Theatre this month. Zamata performs at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec 20. The special, her first, will air on the comedy-geared streaming service Seeso.

Tickets are free and available online; you must be 18 years old or older, be in New Orleans during the week of filming, and arrive at least 40 minutes in advance for each show.

Zamata joined the cast of SNL as a featured player in 2014 and became a repertory player in 2015. She performed at the Publiq House in 2015 with a set covering race, relationships and her upbringing and Star Trek-obsessed parents. "I overheard people in my classes saying they wanted to try standup but it scared them," she told Gambit. "So then I was like, 'I like doing scary things.' I went to some open mics and didn't tell anyone. I didn't die. It wasn't awful. Then I caught the bug and kept wanting to get up there."

