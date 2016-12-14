The Munch Factory moves to Lower Garden District

click to enlarge
COURTESY THE MUNCH FACTORY/FACEBOOK
The Munch Factory will move to 1901 Sophie Wright Place in the Lower Garden District in January.
Gentilly comfort food hub The Munch Factory
is moving to bigger digs in the Lower Garden District next month.
The restaurant opened six years ago and moved to its current location at 6325 Elysian Fields Ave. in 2012. It is moving to 1901 Sophie Wright Place.
“It’s very exciting news,” said owner Alexis Ruiz. “Gentilly is sad, and we’re sad for leaving them … but I think we’re going to be able to expand our reach to so many people this way.”
The restaurant staff will serve the last meal at the current location on Dec. 24 and take two weeks to move. Ruiz plans to open the new space in the second week of January.
The restaurant will take over the spot occupied by Cafe Roma, which moved to 1507 Magazine St.
“It’s just so quirky and fun and eclectic,” Ruiz said of the neighborhood. “To me it really represents New Orleans.”
At the new, much larger space, the team will have double the kitchen size, which will enable the chef, Ruiz’s husband Jordan, to expand the menu. The restaurant will add brunch service on Sunday.
The Munch Factory will be open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and for brunch on Sundays. For more information, visit the restaurant’s website here.