Thursday, December 15, 2016

Essence Fest / Music & Nightlife

Essence 2017 lineup is out: Diana Ross, Solange, Mary J. Blige, John Legend and more

Posted By on Thu, Dec 15, 2016 at 9:27 AM

click to enlarge Solange Knowles performs at the 23rd annual Essence festival in 2017.
The 23rd annual Essence music festival returns to the Superdome in 2017 with Diana Ross making her Essence debut. The 2017 lineup also includes New Orleans resident Solange, following her acclaimed 2016 album A Seat at the Table with her biggest New Orleans performance to date. Mary J. Blige, John Legend, Erykah Badu and Chaka Khan are also on the bill. The festival runs June 29-July 2, 2017.

Other performers include Indie.Arie, Master P, Doug E Fresh, Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Jazmine Sullivan, Sir the Baptist, June's Diary, The Jones Girls featuring Shirley Jones, Lalah Hathaway, Ro James, Lizzo, Michel'le, Shaggy, Moses Sumney, Teyana Taylor, Tweet and Yuna. Essence plans to announce additional acts.

Weekend ticket packages start at $126 and go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 16.

