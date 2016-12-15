Mayor Landrieu to meet with President-elect Trump today in New York

click to enlarge
CREATIVE COMMONS/KRYSTAL T.
Trump Tower in New York.
Mayor Mitch Landrieu will meet with President-elect Donald Trump today in New York City, according to a press release from the City of New Orleans.
Landrieu, who is Vice President of the United States Conference of Mayors
, wll be making the visit in that capacity. According to the press release,
Landrieu "intends to discuss how investments in public safety and infrastructure in cities can make America's cities, and therefore the rest of our country, stronger. He will talk about how New Orleans is a model for how investments in infrastructure, healthcare and education have made his city stronger following Hurricane Katrina."
Unmentioned in the press release is Trump's stated goal to overturn the Affordable Care Act (ACA) as one of his first moves in office. Regarding the ACA and the president-elect, Landrieu told Gambit last week,
"I think the election of [Donald] Trump was a surprise for everyone in the country, including him. He's enigmatic and unclear in many ways, self-professedly on purpose. It's almost impossible to plan for.
There's a certain stability that governance requires that the nation lacks at the moment, which goes to the issue of whether someone is fit. Stability is really important. You can only take somebody at their word. When you say 'I'm going to repeal,' all of a sudden we have to start thinking about what does a repeal look like, unless and until they articulate what 'replace' looks like, which they have not done."
Perhaps the two can break bread at the Trump Grill
, which was reviewed yesterday
in Vanity Fair
. (Reviewer Tina Nguyen agreed that the much-discussed Trump Taco Salad was indeed the best thing on the menu.)