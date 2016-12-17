Second line Sunday: Big Nine & Lower 9th Ward Steppers parade



Big Nine parade





BIG NINE SOCIAL AID AND PLEASURE CLUB ANNUAL PARADE



ALONG WITH LOWER NINTH WARD STEPPERS

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 18, 2016 12-4pm

Start: The Other Place, 1224 St. Bernard Ave. Down St. Bernard right on St. Claude Ave. Continue on St. Claude.

Stop: Bywater Daiquiri Shop, 3200 St. Claude Ave. Continue down St. Claude to Forstall St. Right turn on Forstall St. Continue to Burgundy St. Left on Burgundy.

Stop: Mercedes Place, 5200 Burgundy St. Continue on Burgundy to Andry St. Left on Andry to St. Claude Ave. Right turn to St. Claude Ave. Continue on St. Claude to Caffin Ave. Continue to N. Claiborne Ave. Right on N. Claiborne and continue to Tupelo St. Right turn on Tupelo St. Continue on Tupelo.

Stop: House of Dance and Feathers, 1317 Tupelo St. Continue on Tupelo to St. Claude Ave. Right on St. Claude Ave.

Disband: Mickey B's Bar, 5119 St. Claude Ave.

Dedicated to Our Loved Ones who are Gone but Not Forgotten!!!

Big Nine Queen - Mrs. Heildi Thomas

Big Nine King - Mr. Charlie Tenner

Big Shot - Mook Edwards

Grand Marshall - Chris Thompson









