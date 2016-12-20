Amy Schumer New Year's Eve performance moved to Mahalia Jackson Theater

click to enlarge
Comedian Amy Schumer
, who was scheduled to perform at Smoothie King Center on Dec. 31, will now be performing at the Mahalia Jackson Theater for Performing Arts instead.
The Smoothie King Center can accommodate more than 17,000 people; the Mahalia seats fewer than 2,300. Schumer's last appearance in New Orleans was in May 2015 at the Saenger Theater, which seats approximately 2,600 people.
Tickets are not currently on sale for the new venue
, and those who held tickets for the Smoothie King Center are receiving new seat assignments. Some on the event's Facebook page
are grumbling about poorer seat locations, while others say the new seat assignments mean they are no longer sitting with friends.
The official announcement from the Smoothie King Center:
The Amy Schumer show has been relocated to the Mahalia Jackson Theater at 1419 Basin St, New Orleans, LA 70116. The show will still take place on Saturday, December 31st at 8:00 PM. Doors open at 7:00 PM. All patrons who purchased tickets through Ticketmaster will automatically be relocated and receive an email with new seat locations. Those who purchased directly from the venue must return their tickets to the Smoothie King Center for a refund.