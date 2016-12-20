Best of New Orleans Icon Twitter Facebook RSS

The Latest

Archives | RSS

Tuesday, December 20, 2016

Comedy / WTF?

Amy Schumer New Year's Eve performance moved to Mahalia Jackson Theater

Posted By on Tue, Dec 20, 2016 at 1:10 PM

click to enlarge Amy Schumer.
  • Amy Schumer.

Comedian Amy Schumer, who was scheduled to perform at Smoothie King Center on Dec. 31, will now be performing at the Mahalia Jackson Theater for Performing Arts instead.

The Smoothie King Center can accommodate more than 17,000 people; the Mahalia seats fewer than 2,300. Schumer's last appearance in New Orleans was in May 2015 at the Saenger Theater, which seats approximately 2,600 people.

Tickets are not currently on sale for the new venue, and those who held tickets for the Smoothie King Center are receiving new seat assignments. Some on the event's Facebook page are grumbling about poorer seat locations, while others say the new seat assignments mean they are no longer sitting with friends.

The official announcement from the Smoothie King Center:

The Amy Schumer show has been relocated to the Mahalia Jackson Theater at 1419 Basin St, New Orleans, LA 70116. The show will still take place on Saturday, December 31st at 8:00 PM. Doors open at 7:00 PM. All patrons who purchased tickets through Ticketmaster will automatically be relocated and receive an email with new seat locations. Those who purchased directly from the venue must return their tickets to the Smoothie King Center for a refund. 

Tags: , , , ,

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Trailer


Film Details

Related Locations

Related Events

  • Amy Schumer @ Mahalia Jackson Theater for the Performing Arts
    1419 Basin St. http://www.mahaliajacksontheater.com

    • Sat., Dec. 31

Speaking of...

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Latest in The Latest

More by Kevin Allman

Calendar

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Bars
Submit an event Jump to date

About Gambit

Cover of this issue of Gambit

Coming to New Orleans?

Art

© 2016 Gambit
Powered by Foundation