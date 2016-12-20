Best of New Orleans Icon Twitter Facebook RSS

The Latest

Archives | RSS

Tuesday, December 20, 2016

Beer

Brewsday Tuesday: New Orleans' beer scene in 2016 and 2017

Posted By on Tue, Dec 20, 2016 at 9:00 AM

click to enlarge NORA MCGUNNIGLE
  • Nora McGunnigle

It's time to raise a beer to celebrate the new year and look at New Orleans’ beer scene in 2016 and 2017.

In 2016, two breweries opened in New Orleans: Urban South Brewery (1645 Tchoupitoulas St., 504-267-4852) opened in March, and Wayward Owl Brewing Company (3940 Thalia St., 504-827-1646) followed in November.

The city is expected to see three breweries open in 2017. Brieux Carre Brewing Company in the Marigny, Royal Brewery in New Orleans East and Parleaux Beer Lab in Bywater all have brewing equipment in place and licenses in hand.

Parleaux co-founder Eric Jensen says his New Year’s resolution is “to swing a lot less hammers and spend a lot more time stirring mashes.”

In 2016, the city saw the addition of two beer and brewery bus tour companies. New Orleans Original Brewery Tour began daily tours of Urban South, Courtyard Brewery and NOLA Brewing in March.

In September, NOLA Brew Bus began offering a more diverse set of tours, in which guides share tales of the city’s history while participants ride between breweries or beer bars.

Freret Beer Room (5018 Freret St., 504-298-7468) opened in December and focuses on pairing beer and food. It also offers happy hour specials. Owner Eli Gay says, he’ll offer $2 off any Louisiana-brewed draft beer from 4 p.m.-6 p.m. on weekdays. Meat and cheese boards are $10 and a paneed chicken sandwich is $9 from 10 p.m. to midnight Fridays and Saturdays.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Related Locations

  |  

Speaking of...

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Latest in The Latest

More by Nora McGunnigle

Calendar

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Bars
Submit an event Jump to date

About Gambit

Cover of this issue of Gambit

Coming to New Orleans?

Art

© 2016 Gambit
Powered by Foundation