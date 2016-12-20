CNN, ABC to broadcast New Year's festivities from New Orleans

Kathy Griffin and Anderson Cooper will host CNN's annual New Year's broadcast, which will feature remote segments from Frenchmen Street.
If your idea of New Year's Eve is staying in with a pint of ice cream (or a pint of something stronger) while you play Firework or Gunshot?, you'll be able to catch the local debaucheries on either CNN or ABC — both of which are planning remote segments from New Orleans.
CNN's annual Anderson Cooper-Kathy Griffin oh-shit-did-she-really-say-that extravaganza will give way to a New Orleans segment at 11:30 p.m., with correspondents Brooke Baldwin and Don Lemon at The Spotted Cat on Frenchmen Street. According to the club's website, the New Orleans Jazz Vipers will be performing. We'll see if Lemon has this much of a good time to kick off 2017:
Meanwhile, over at the Allstate Fan Fest before the Sugar Bowl, Panic! at the Disco and Jason Derulo are set to perform on ABC's (complicatedly-titled) Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest. Hosted by Lucy Hale, the New Orleans segment also will feature the fleur-de-lis drop at Jax Brewery, according to press materials.