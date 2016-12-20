Best of New Orleans Icon Twitter Facebook RSS

Tuesday, December 20, 2016

Petit Lion opens in the Troubadour Hotel

Posted By on Tue, Dec 20, 2016 at 3:59 PM

Chef Phillip Lopez's newest restaurant, Petit Lion, is now open inside the Troubadour Hotel.
  • COURTESY JOIE DE VIVRE HOTELS
  • Chef Phillip Lopez's newest restaurant, Petit Lion, is now open inside the Troubadour Hotel.

Petit Lion (1111 Gravier St.), chef Phillip Lopez’s new Parisian-style bistro, is now open in the Troubadour Hotel. The restaurant had a soft opening last week when the boutique hotel opened.

The 64-seat restaurant has sleek decor and there is a horseshoe bar and views overlooking Gravier and Rampart streets. A short opening menu includes five entrees, three salads, a few appetizers and side dishes. Crab-stuffed deviled eggs are topped with potato crisps and caviar, and smoked trout rillette is served with heirloom tomato preserves and toast.

Lyonnaise salad is topped with bacon lardons, a poached egg and mustard vinaigrette. Chicken Paillard salad includes butternut squash, chestnuts, spicy greens and brown butter vinaigrette.

For entrees, there’s a classic steak au poivre topped with green peppercorn, Calvados and demi-glace, a take on steamed mussels with vadouvan and coconut milk, and a  hamburger with American cheese, pickles, and the restaurant’s special sauce, among others.

The 17-story, 184-room hotel will open a rooftop lounge named Monkey Board next year. It will serve food truck-inspired snacks from Lopez and large-format pitchers and frozen drinks from Twelve Mile Limit’s T. Cole Newton.

For more information, visit the hotel’s website here.

