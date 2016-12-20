Petit Lion opens in the Troubadour Hotel

click to enlarge
Petit Lion (1111 Gravier St.), chef Phillip Lopez’s new Parisian-style bistro, is now open in the Troubadour Hotel.
The restaurant had a soft opening last week when the boutique hotel opened.
The 64-seat restaurant has sleek decor and there is a horseshoe bar and views overlooking Gravier and Rampart streets. A short opening menu includes five entrees, three salads, a few appetizers and side dishes. Crab-stuffed deviled eggs are topped with potato crisps and caviar, and smoked trout rillette is served with heirloom tomato preserves and toast.
Lyonnaise salad is topped with bacon lardons, a poached egg and mustard vinaigrette. Chicken Paillard salad includes butternut squash, chestnuts, spicy greens and brown butter vinaigrette.
For entrees, there’s a classic steak au poivre topped with green peppercorn, Calvados and demi-glace, a take on steamed mussels with vadouvan and coconut milk, and a hamburger with American cheese, pickles, and the restaurant’s special sauce, among others.
The 17-story, 184-room hotel will open a rooftop lounge named Monkey Board next year. It will serve food truck-inspired snacks from Lopez and large-format pitchers and frozen drinks from Twelve Mile Limit’s T. Cole Newton.
For more information, visit the hotel’s website here.