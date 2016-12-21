Watch: Big Freedia starts a holiday party with "Make It Jingle"

Big Freedia rang in the holidays this month with a block party on St. Claude Avenue and a five-song EP, A Very Big Freedia Christmazz, featuring the soon-to-be holiday classic "Rudy, The Big Booty Reindeer" with New Orleans rap icon Ms. Tee.
Freedia continues her holiday takeover with another new single, "Make It Jingle," featured on the soundtrack to the overstuffed Christmas comedy Office Christmas Party — and there's a music video. "I can show Santa how to spin," Freedia raps, among the first of a dozen Freedia one-liners as she's surrounded by dancers twerking in tacky sweaters. The video builds up an office afterparty with cameos from comedians Lori Beth Denberg (from All That!) and DC Pierson, making it rain with shrimp cocktail. "Tis the season to be Queen."