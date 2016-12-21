Best of New Orleans Icon Twitter Facebook RSS

The Latest

Archives | RSS

Wednesday, December 21, 2016

Music & Nightlife

Watch: Big Freedia starts a holiday party with "Make It Jingle"

Posted By on Wed, Dec 21, 2016 at 2:30 PM

jingle.jpg
Big Freedia rang in the holidays this month with a block party on St. Claude Avenue and a five-song EP, A Very Big Freedia Christmazz, featuring the soon-to-be holiday classic "Rudy, The Big Booty Reindeer" with New Orleans rap icon Ms. Tee.
Freedia continues her holiday takeover with another new single, "Make It Jingle," featured on the soundtrack to the overstuffed Christmas comedy Office Christmas Party — and there's a music video. "I can show Santa how to spin," Freedia raps, among the first of a dozen Freedia one-liners as she's surrounded by dancers twerking in tacky sweaters. The video builds up an office afterparty with cameos from comedians Lori Beth Denberg (from All That!) and DC Pierson, making it rain with shrimp cocktail. "Tis the season to be Queen."

Tags: ,

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share
  |  

Speaking of Big Freedia

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Latest in The Latest

More by Alex Woodward

Calendar

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Bars
Submit an event Jump to date

About Gambit

Cover of this issue of Gambit

Coming to New Orleans?

Art

© 2016 Gambit
Powered by Foundation