When the NOPD was on the lookout for Santa Claus

This December 1973 issue of Our Beat
*, the former New Orleans Police Department monthly newsletter, urged NOPD officers to be on the lookout for a rather drunk-and-disorderly-looking man going by the aliases "Saint Nick" and "Kris Kringle." Then-NOPD Superintendent Clarence Giarrusso urged anyone seeing this character to call the cops immediately.
The Louisiana Division of the City Archives shared this on the LOU/DIV Facebook page
today...
click to enlarge
-
COURTESY LOUISIANA DIVISION/CITY ARCHIVES
* From the NOPD website
:
Our Beat was the title given to the very first publication of the NOPD. The first issue - Vol. 1, No.1 - was issued on October 20, 1949. Our Beat was published monthly, serving as an internal newsletter for the department. It highlighted officer news including transfers, achievements and promotions, NOPD events and other happenings within the department. However, Our Beat ceased publication in the early 2000s, prior to Hurricane Katrina impacting the city.