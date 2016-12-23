Friday, December 23, 2016
Prytania screens beloved animated Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and Frosty the Snowman Saturday morning
Posted
By Ken Korman
on Fri, Dec 23, 2016 at 2:27 PM
The Prytania Theatre screens beloved 1960s animated TV specials Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and Frosty the Snowman on Saturday, Christmas Eve, at 10 a.m. Arts and crafts for kids begin at 9:15 a.m. Tickets are $6 and available here.
Tags: Prytania Theatre, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, Frosty the Snowman, Image