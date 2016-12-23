Second line Sunday: Lady and Men Rollers



Lady Rollers





Lady & Men Rollers Second Line Parade

Christmas Day Sunday, December 25, 2016 - 12-4pm





featuring the Hot 8 Brass Band

(route details below)

START at Verret's (1738 Washington). Up Washington to 2304 Washington Ave for a moment of silence and a "happy Birthday" continue to LaSalle. RIGHT turn on LaSalle to Simon Bolivar. Continue up Simon Bolivar to Felicity St. LEFT on Felicity St. to Robertson.

"STOP KREE." Up Felicity to Claiborne. LEFT turn on Claiborne to Delachaise. LEFT U-turn on Claiborne.

STOP Daiquiri Shop. LEFT on Louisiana Parkway. Up Louisiana Parkway

STOP at 3308 Louisiana Parkway to toast king and queen. Continue down Louisiana Pkwy to S. Dorgenois. RIGHT turn to Washington Ave.

DISBAND Fox Lounge



King Rollers 2016: Shamarr Allen

Queen Rollers 2016: Karen Ricks

Special thanks to the Norman Dixon Foundation, office of secondary employment, Ms. Carolyn our 'seamstress,' Chief Monk Boudreaux, city of New Orleans Council Members, Ben Gersh Bacardi DJ Jubilee Nord, Mrs. Lena, Classy Ladies, WWOZ, Action Jackson, Jazz Heritage, all who gave us stops.

PLEASE LEAVE YOUR TROUBLES AND ATTITUDES AND GUNS AT HOME





*********************************************************







