Brewsday Tuesday: NOLA Brewing to add new beers in 2017

NOLA Brewing Company, which celebrates its eighth anniversary in March, is expanding its beer selection and improving quality.
NOLA Brewing’s taproom offers “crawlers,” 32-ounce cans filled and sealed by machine with a fully closed rim. The brewery has sold more than 1,000 since introducing the device in October.
NOLA Brewing collaborated with other breweries on several beers in 2016. It produced a sour ale with 7venth Sun Brewery in Dunedin, Florida, a coffee saison with Left Hand Brewing Company in Longmont, Colorado, the imperial pilsner The Wolf and the Lamb with Oskar Blues Brewery, also in Longmont, Colorado. A hoppy Berliner weisse called Karaoke Faceplate was made with Southern Prohibition Brewing in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, and A Kolsch Has No Name was crafted with Fairhope Brewing Company in Fairhope, Alabama.
In 2017, NOLA will collaborate with J. Wakefield Brewing in Miami, Florida, The Bruery in Placentia, California, Modern Times Beer in San Diego, California, Hi-Wire Brewing in Asheville, North Carolina, and Galway Bay Brewery in Ireland.
NOLA’s selection of hoppy beers will evolve in 2017 with the addition of a still to-be-named “New England Style” IPA and the replacement of Mecha with a new double IPA called Hoppyright Infringement.
The NOLA Funk series will expand with the addition of Desire, a raspberry sour ale aged in white wine barrels, and Dryades, a sour brown aged on plums and cherries. Small-batch sour beers will be released in smaller bottles in a series called “Petite Lot,” which will include taproom favorites such as Out Tequil-Ya, a sour aged in tequila barrels.
A can labeller will enable NOLA to can seasonal brews and limited releases, such as the beer created annually for Hogs for the Cause beer, ISPA, a sweet potato IPA created by brewmaster Peter Caddoo, and the popular Irish Channel Stout variant called Girl Stout Cookie, made with mint and cacao nibs.
NOLA has hired a quality assurance specialist. Deb Clarke was a brewer at Abita Brewing Company, and she'll use an expanded laboratory facility to oversee consistency and quality.