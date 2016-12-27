Best of New Orleans Icon Twitter Facebook RSS

Tuesday, December 27, 2016

John Waters: Filthier and Dirtier coming to the Joy Theater March 18

Posted By on Tue, Dec 27, 2016 at 3:56 PM

Filmmaker/writer/artist John Waters, who last visited New Orleans in 2013 and 2015 (review), will make a return appearance March 18, 2017 at the Joy Theater with his new one-man show Filthier and Dirtier.

Waters was on the cover of Gambit in 2010 and spoke to us again in 2015, describing the time he lived in New Orleans and his love for the city's institutions, like Tennessee Williams, A Confederacy of Dunces, the "bus named Desire" and the Corner Pocket.

Tickets go on sale Jan. 5, 2017 at 11 a.m.


