Tuesday, December 27, 2016
John Waters: Filthier and Dirtier coming to the Joy Theater March 18
Posted
By Kevin Allman
on Tue, Dec 27, 2016 at 3:56 PM
click to enlarge
Filmmaker/writer/artist John Waters
, who last visited New Orleans in 2013 and 2015 (review
), will make a return appearance March 18, 2017 at the Joy Theater
with his new one-man show Filthier and Dirtier
.
Waters was on the cover
of Gambit
in 2010 and spoke to us again
in 2015, describing the time he lived in New Orleans and his love for the city's institutions, like Tennessee Williams, A Confederacy of Dunces
, the "bus named Desire" and the Corner Pocket.
Tickets go on sale
Jan. 5, 2017 at 11 a.m.
