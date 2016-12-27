Krewe of Chewbacchus to honor Carrie Fisher with second line Dec. 30

click to enlarge
-
Leijorettes march in the Intergalactic Krewe of Chewbacchus parade.
Following news of the death of Carrie Fisher, the actress who starred as Princess Leia in the Star Wars
films, the Intergalactic Krewe of Chewbacchus
announced it will hold a second-line parade in tribute to her. The event is planned for 4 p.m.-11 p.m. Friday starting at the krewe den at Castillo Blanco Art Studios. The krewe currently is seeking permits for the parade.
Fisher is best known for playing Princess Leia in several Star Wars
installments, including The Force Awakens
in 2015, but she also appeared in When Harry Met Sally
and 30 Rock,
and many other films and TV shows. She published novels and memoirs and spoke about coping with bipolar disorder. She died in Los Angeles
after suffering heart problems on a flight returning from London. She was 60.
The krewe's annual parade always features the Leijorettes
, a marching group of mostly women dressed as Leia in her iconic long white dress and curled braids. A post on the krewe's Facebook page
says, "She showed how a courageous, intelligent, beautiful intergalactic princess could handle some serious shit and look good doing it. She choked giant rapey slug gangsters, fearlessly talked shit to the most evil cyborg in the galaxy (who also happened to be her dead beat dad), ran an entire rebellion, kicked ass in a metal bikini
if she needed to and was a deadly shot with a blaster."
Fisher was not fond of being remembered for the "metal bikini" scene in Return of the Jedi
. (Others seem fixated on it.
)
Fisher had been scheduled to appear at Wizard World's ComicCon
in New Orleans Jan. 6-8.