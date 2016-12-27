Link Stryjewski Foundation Bal Masque is Jan. 7

click to enlarge
The second annual Link Stryjewski Foundation's Bal Masque is on Jan. 7.
New Orleanians excited about Mardi Gras revelry can kick off their Carnival season at the second annual Bal Masqué
on Jan. 7, 2017.
The formal masked ball from chefs Donald Link and Stephen Stryjewski’s charitable foundation includes food by an impressive lineup of national chefs and several musical guests, and it benefits the foundation’s mission to help the youth of New Orleans.
The Link Stryjewski Foundation's mission is to address the cycle of violence and poverty, and improve quality education and job training opportunities available to young people in New Orleans. The charity supports local nonprofits including Kingsley House, the Youth Empowerment Project, Grow Dat Youth Farm and the Roots of Music, among others.
At $1,000 a pop, tickets for the event aren't cheap, and last year, the foundation raised $150,000.
Participating chefs include John Currence (City Grocery, Oxford Mississippi), Suzanne Goin (Lucques, Los Angeles), Paul Kahan (Publican, Chicago), Mike Lata (FIG, Charleston, South Carolina), Nancy Oakes (Prospect, San Francisco), Richard Reddington (Redd, Yountville, California), Andrea Reusing (Lantern, Chapel Hill, North Carolina) and local pastry buff Maggie Scales, of Link’s La Boulangerie.
Dr. John & The Nite Trippers headline the evening’s entertainment, which also includes performances by Big Sam’s Funky Nation, The Roots of Music and Cha Wa Indians.
Bal Masque takes place at the Orpheum Theater (129 Roosevelt Way) at 7 p.m. Black tie attire or costumes are required, as is a mask.
For an additional $500, tickets are available for at Twelfth Night dinner on Jan. 6, where celebrity chef Mario Batali will serve a four-course dinner at Calcasieu, Link’s private dining space, for 150 guests.
For more information, or to purchase tickets to Bal Masque, visit the event’s website here.