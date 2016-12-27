Maypop, MoPho chef Michael Gulotta's latest, now open

click to enlarge
Maypop, MoPho chef Michael Gulotta's new restaurant, is now open in the Paramount building.
Maypop
(611 O’Keefe Ave., 504-518-6345), Michael Gulotta’s much anticipated MoPho
spinoff, is now open.
The restaurant opened last week inside the former Ursa Major space, one of a growing number of restaurant and retail spots in The Paramount building in the South Market development district.
Named for a passionflower native to southeast Louisiana, the restaurant is Gulotta’s most ambitious restaurant. Both his popular Asian-Inspired Mid-City restaurant MoPho and Italian pop-up Tana at Treo have more casual approaches, though the Restaurant August alum has plenty of fine-dining experience under his belt. Gulotta has garnered widespread accolades, including being named a Best New Chef by Food & Wine
magazine earlier this year.
Gulotta describes the dishes at his new restaurant as a more polished and flexible version of the Southeast Asian-inspired menu he serves at MoPho. Maypop will serve an expanded menu of Southeast Asian-inspired dishes with regional touches heavy on house-made fresh pastas and house-cured meats. Opening menu items include smashed wood-roasted pumpkin with fresh herbs, house-cured coppa and fresh baked roti.
Maypop is open for lunch and diner daily. For more information, visit the restaurant’s website here.