10 free New Year's Eve parties in New Orleans

In this week’s Gambit, we covered some great concerts to check out as you bid adieu to annus horribilis 2016 — but what if you just want to get drunk and dance without breaking the bank? Below, find a shortlist of parties with no cover to attend while you kiss this year goodbye. (And remember, showing up at the riverfront, as pictured above, is always free.)



Mid City Yacht Club Block Party. The neighborhood bar hosts a block party that culminates in a fireworks display. It’s usually pretty low-key, and there’s room to spread out on the bar’s back patio. 7:30 p.m.

Escape from 2016. A dance party at Voodoo Lounge features the music of the recently deceased (Prince, Bowie, et al.) spun by Whirling Dervish goth royalty Eugene Oubliette. Schadenfreude also plays. 9 p.m.

Hustle. DJ Soul Sister’s notorious rump-shaking weekly at Hi-Ho Lounge falls on New Year’s Eve this year. 11 p.m.

F*ck 2016. DJs Matt Scott, yrstrly, Nice Rack and Carmine P. Filthy man the decks at Bywater’s newish Okay Bar; there's free Champagne at midnight. 10 p.m.

New Year, Who Dis? In the last year or so, Sidney’s Saloon has become an unlikely hotspot for dance parties, including the bounce music/club kid mash-up Glitter Tits monthly. There’s a party in a similar vein with DJs Kerem, Tatum and Ricky Ostry for New Year’s Eve. 10 p.m.

New Year's Eve Celebration. Fresh off a rebrand from this location's former incarnation as Rue St. Louis, Bar Mon Cher hosts a party with blue Champagne and a performance by Eight Dice Cloth. 10 p.m.

New Year's Eve 2017 at Twelve Mile Limit. The cozy Mid-City cocktail dive invites regulars and visitors alike for a New Year’s Eve function; DJ Ann Glaviano (who does the bar’s regular Heatwave party) plays. 9 p.m.

Big New Year’s Eve Rock ’n’ Roll Rumble. At Bar Redux, DJ Andy Average plays “ska, punk, lounge, rock ’n’ roll, New Wave, R&B, soul and reggae,” and there are party favors and Champagne. 10 p.m.

New Year's Eve Dance Party. The Den’s ongoing series of weekend dance events continues with a New Year’s Eve function on bo. DJs Otto and Ill Medina play. 10 p.m.

Mod Dance Party. Another one of the city’s long-running parties (featuring DJ Matty) that falls on New Year’s Eve this year. Like so many functions at the pocket-sized Circle Bar, it’s sure to be packed. 10 p.m.

