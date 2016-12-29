New Orleans restaurants ring in 2017

click to enlarge
COURTESY ANGELINE/FACEBOOK
French Quarter restaurant Angeline will be serving a special prix-menu for New Year's Eve and bottomless mimosas for New Year's Day brunch.
Ringing in the new year at home is nice and all, but it also can be fun to get out and spread some of that holiday cheer. Many of city’s restaurants offer New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day spreads. Here are six spots to help you eat, drink and merry your way to 2017.
Angeline
(1032 Chartres St., 504-308-3106)
Chef Alex Harrell’s Southern charmer is offering a three-course menu for $70 that features elegant fare including crawfish veloute with braised leeks and black truffle, roasted quail dish with foie gras, bourbon-soaked raisins, pecans, grits and kumquat, and a dark chocolate cremeux featuring sea salt, strawberries and candied hazelnuts. An optional wine pairing is $35 and on New Years’ Day the party continues with $35 bottomless mimosas.
Seaworthy
(630 Carondelet St., 504-930-3071)
The Ace Hotel’s oyster hub is serving an $80 prix-fixe dinner from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. New Year’s Eve. Menu selections include a starter, several shared dishes and a choice of entree. There are chilled West, East and Gulf coast oysters, Santa Barbara sea urchin on ciabatta with brown butter, lemon, soy and truffle; lump blue crab in sherry cream with roasted shiitake mushrooms, asparagus, radishes and manchego gratinee on French bread; and roasted pork loin with sweet potato, smothered greens and buttermilk. Other options include a roasted whole Maine lobster with chili butter, butternut squash and fried kale ($50) and a white sturgeon caviar spread for $100.
Café Henri
(800 Louisa St., 504-302-2357)
The Bywater restaurant from the Cure & Co. team will serve brunch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Jan. 1, with new chef Alfredo Nogueira preparing glazed cinnamon and sugar doughnuts, corned beef and cabbage hash with potatoes topped by sunny side eggs, lemon ricotta pancakes and avocado toast, among other items. A list of brunch cocktails created by Kirk Estopinal includes a Pimm’s bloody mary called the Red Medicine. The restaurant is open on New Year’s Eve, with happy hour from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. and dinner service from 5p.m. to 10 p.m.
Toups South
(1504 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd., 504-304-2147)
Chef Isaac Toups’ new restaurant inside the Southern Food & Beverage Museum is serving a four-course menu for $85 on New Year’s Eve with an optional $40 wine and cocktail pairing. Dishes on the menu that night include Georgia caviar with buckwheat and farm egg crepes, Corsican-style braised lamb leg with chickpea puree, heirloom carrots and an olive salad, and Gulf flounder paupiettes with black garlic, stewed leeks, baby beets and verjus fumet.
Kenton’s
(5757 Magazine St., 504-891-1177)
The Magazine Street restaurant from husband-and-wife team Sean Josephs and Mani Dawes offers a $60 prix-fixe menu as well as the regular menu. Special dishes evening include charcoal-grilled lobster with roasted parsnips, lemon and apple; crispy duck breast with sunchokes, roasted mushrooms and cracklings; and chocolate peanut butter tart with bourbon caramel ice cream.
Vessel (3835 Iberville St., 504-603-2775)
The Mid-City restaurant and cocktail haunt is throwing a Roaring Twenties party on New Year’s Eve starting at 8 p.m. Guests are encouraged to wear period attire or dapper dress. There are happy hour prices on drinks and snacks all night with a complimentary Champagne toast at midnight.