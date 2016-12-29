New Orleans to end glass recycling pickup in French Quarter and DDD

click to enlarge
Glass recycling pickup will end next month in the French Quarter and Downtown Development District after a year of curbside service downtown. The city says it can "no longer justify the cost of the program to taxpayers" after "low participation" turnout from eligible properties. The last day for curbside pickup is Jan. 12, 2017. Beginning Jan. 14, glass will be accepted at monthly drop-offs at 2829 Elysian Fields Ave. from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. on the second Saturday of each month.
Curbside recycling returned downtown in 2014
. But in the first several months after the city expanded its recycling program to accept glass last fall, only about 40 of more than 4,000 eligible properties — less than 1 percent — were using the service. The city contracted Empire Janitorial Sales & Services for downtown trash pickup in 2014, charging households $2.27 a month for trash and recycling pickup. Monthly sanitation charges bumped up to $3.50 when glass was added.
Now, however, glass can recycled citywide, but only through the drop-offs. People can bring up to 20 pounds of glass in addition to other accepted recyclable materials (including most paper produces, No. 1-7 plastics, metals, Mardi Gras beads, batteries, light bulbs and electronics).